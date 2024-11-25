Victory & defeat normal, we will win in 2026 Assembly election: EPS

CHENNAI: Pointing out that electoral victories and defeats are cyclic, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the party will romp home to power in the 2026 Assembly election as it did in the past.

He was addressing AIADMK functionaries and cadre who gathered to celebrate the birth centenary of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of party founder MG Ramachandran.

“Whenever the AIADMK faces difficulties, it wins the ensuing elections. The AIADMK has proved it time and again. The intention of those who try to split and destroy the party will not succeed. Only 15 months more for notifying the 2026 Assembly election. We should use that opportunity well,” Palaniswami said.

Referring to criticisms that the AIADMK has been facing a series of defeats at the hustings, Palaniswami recalled that in the 1980 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK could win only two seats even when MG Ramachandran was leading the party.

“I point out this because electoral victories and defeats are quite normal for political parties and no party is an exception to this. Hasn’t the DMK suffered a series of defeats for 10 years? Hasn’t the DMK come back to power? In 1991, the DMK won only two seats but romped home to power in the 1996,” he added.

“AIADMK is a unique party which has loyal cadre. Even after the demise of two great leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa), we stand together as a family. On the contrary, DMK remains a ‘family party’ filled with members of the family of former chief miniter M Karunanidhi. Only those who are members of that family can become party president. But in the AIADMK, anyone who is loyal to the party can become the general secretary or CM, minister, MLA and MP,” Palaniswami added.

He also recalled many incidents to drive home the point that Janaki Ramachandran remained the backbone for many achievements of MGR.