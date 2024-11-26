Buses introduced on 399 new routes in last four years: TN govt

CHENNAI: The transport department on Monday said bus services have been introduced on 399 new routes since the DMK government assumed office. Additionally, services have been reinstated on 617 routes where buses were cancelled previously.

A statement also said the government has spent Rs 5,328 crore on providing free transportation for school and college students since May 2021. A total of 725 buses are being operated on 399 new routes, and 638 buses have been introduced on 519 routes where bus services were withdrawn before May 2021, the statement said.

Furthermore, a total of 2,578 new buses have been procured. The department has proposed purchasing 8,682 new buses, of which 2,578 have been put into service as of October 31.

During 2022-23 and 2023-24, a total of 1,500 buses were proposed for renovation at a cost of Rs 206.34 crore. As of October 31, 1,310 renovated buses have been put into public use, and the remaining buses are undergoing renovation, the statement added.

Under the ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payana Thittam’, a total of 570.86 crore trips have been made by women for free. On an average, 57.07 lakh women avail free bus services daily across the state. To ease the process of availing monthly passes for elderly and cancer patients, the MTC has introduced the facility at e-Seva centres.