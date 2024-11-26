Customs finds TN link after exotic species seized in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam international airports seized around 70 exotic birds and animals including baby rattlesnakes and alligators from eight passengers in three separate incidents. Six of the passengers, all from Tamil Nadu, came from Thailand, and they were arrested on Friday and Sunday.
The seizure at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam were based on intelligence shared by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai, sources said.
A senior official said the incidents of seizure are a direct indication that the exotic species trafficking gangs are shifting their landing points to other airports in south India, given that the customs and DRI officials are keeping a close watch at Chennai international airport, identified as the hotspot for the illegal activity.
On Sunday, Customs officials at Hyderabad seized 41 animals including 10 rattlesnakes, four Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman (alligator), two coral snakes, five bobtail lizards and others from two women who are Hyderabad natives. The animals were concealed in baggage.
On the same day, six dwarf caiman were seized from two Chennai men who landed at Visakhapatnam airport, sources said, adding this was the first time that the airport was witnessing seizure of animals.
On Friday, four men hailing from Tiruchy and Pudukottai were arrested by Bengaluru Air Customs for trafficking more than 30 exotic birds like Raggiana Bird of Paradise (national bird of Papua New Guinea), Sulawesi Myna (endemic to Indonesia) and Magnificient Riflebird (New Guinea and Australia). Around 10 of them died during transit from Bangkok, sources said.
The seizure comes two weeks after over 50 exotic birds and animals, including marsupials native to Pacific Ocean islands, smuggled in from Malaysia and Thailand were seized at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports. Officials are investigating the links of these seizures to Syed Liyaqath Ulla, a Bengaluru-based pet trader who is allegedly a business associate of S Ravikumar, the dismissed TN policeman identified as a lynchpin of the international wildlife trade in Chennai.
Ulla was arrested by Andhra Pradesh forest officials in Srikakulam on November 12 while carrying 21 exotic species from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru. He was released on bail a few days later, official sources said.
Ravikumar is currently in jail after he was detained under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) by Chennai Customs.
Tamil Nadu link
November 24, Hyderabad airport; Arrested-Two Hyderabad women
Rattle snake (10)
Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman (4)
Eastern Coral snake (2)
Ball pythons (17)
Shingleback skink/
Bobtail lizard (5)
Asian Forest Tortoise (3)
November 24, Vizag airport; Arrested - Two Chennai men
Dwarf Caiman (6)
November 22, Bengaluru airport; Arrested- Four men (Tiruchirapalli, Pudukottai, Srirangam)
Blue crowned hanging parrot (5, one dead)
Red whiskered bulbul (12, four dead)
Raggiana Bird of Paradise (2)
Sulawesi Myna (3, 2 dead)
Lesser Bird of Paradise (2 dead)
Magnificent Riflebird (2, 1 dead)