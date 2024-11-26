Customs finds TN link after exotic species seized in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam international airports seized around 70 exotic birds and animals including baby rattlesnakes and alligators from eight passengers in three separate incidents. Six of the passengers, all from Tamil Nadu, came from Thailand, and they were arrested on Friday and Sunday.

The seizure at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam were based on intelligence shared by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai, sources said.

A senior official said the incidents of seizure are a direct indication that the exotic species trafficking gangs are shifting their landing points to other airports in south India, given that the customs and DRI officials are keeping a close watch at Chennai international airport, identified as the hotspot for the illegal activity.

On Sunday, Customs officials at Hyderabad seized 41 animals including 10 rattlesnakes, four Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman (alligator), two coral snakes, five bobtail lizards and others from two women who are Hyderabad natives. The animals were concealed in baggage.

On the same day, six dwarf caiman were seized from two Chennai men who landed at Visakhapatnam airport, sources said, adding this was the first time that the airport was witnessing seizure of animals.