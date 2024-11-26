Depression in Bay of Bengal, red alert issued for TN delta districts

CHENNAI: A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean intensified into a depression on Monday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, and Karaikal in Puducherry on Tuesday with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20.4 cm) forecast, and for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts on Wednesday.

An orange alert has been issued for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts and Puducherry on Tuesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.56 cm to 20.44 cm) at isolated places. Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu districts are expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places (6.45 cm to 11.5 cm), for which a yellow alert has been issued.

On Wednesday, an orange alert has been issued for Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Villupuram districts and Puducherry, with heavy rain likely in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Chengapattu, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.