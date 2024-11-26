Heavy rains lash across Tamil Nadu's coastal delta; normalcy affected

NAGAPATTINAM: Heavy to moderate rains poured across delta districts on Tuesday. The downpours were severe in coastal delta districts where the Red Alert was issued by the meteorological department.

The rainfall is heavy in coastal districts like Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal and moderate in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Normalcy is affected across the districts due to the downpours. In coastal districts, the district administrations have initiated disaster management response measures.

The Regional Meteorological Center of the Indian Meteorological Department declared a Red Alert for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal districts, an Orange Alert for Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts and a Yellow Alert for Perambalur and Tiruchy districts.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Tiruvarur districts where the rainfall is heavy.

In Thanjavur, only schools were declared a holiday. The institutes functioned as usual in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai and Tiruchy districts and students went to school.