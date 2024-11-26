HR&CE officials, panchayat president misusing temple lands in Gomespuram: Activists

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and the panchayat president colluded to misuse the Sivan temple land at Gomespuram in Mapilaiyoorani panchayat, activists sought their suspension during the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Regarding the temple land issue in another petition, Tamil Nadu Makkal Nala Iyakkam president SM Gandhi alleged the panchayat president Saravanakumar had issued a property tax receipt in the name of lessee Palanichamy without any supporting documents, which is against the rules governing HR&CE temple lands.

The receipts are generated after working hours on a single day. While the land was leased for agricultural purposes, a huge commercial complex was constructed by a DMK man. However, the establishment was dismantled after uproar.

As it is conspicuous that Sivan temple arangavalar committee president Senthil Kumar, HR&CE Joint Commissioner Anbumani and panchayat president Mapilaiyoorani had conspired to grab the land sprawling 6.5 acres, the district collector should suspend them immediately, he said.

In another petition, activist S Paramasivam urged the district collector to suspend the Mapilaiyoorani panchayat president Saravanakumar, for allegedly issuing property tax receipts for the land belonging to HR&CE at Gomespuram.

"Neary 51 receipts have been issued on August 23 and September 6 in the name of Palanichamy without any supporting documents, against the rules of the HR&CE,” he said.

Plea to find missing fisher

In another petition, the family members of one D Annadurai (29) said he went fishing in Kochi. Annadurai and other fishermen were off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat for multi-day fishing, when he fell into the sea while spreading fishnets. Despite searching for several hours, his coworkers could not find him. Annadurai’s kin sought the collector’s help to find him.

Cops preventing us from protesting, say activists

Activists also sought Collector K Elambahavath’s help as the police threatened them not to participate in a protest organised by Pottaloorani villagers against three erring fish meal companies, and kept them under house arrest for two hours.

Residents of Pottaloorani on Sunday staged a demonstration, obtaining a court order to stage a demonstration at the VVD Signal as the police had refused permission.