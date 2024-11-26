Kollankinaru farmers allege encroachment by private solar farm left them in crop loss

THOOTHUKUDI: A private solar firm, which had been illegally encroaching water canals repeatedly in Kollankinaru, led to waterlogging in the farmlands of the area that resulted in crop loss, alleged the farmers of the village.

A day after the encroachment was removed as per the tahsildar's order, the private firm encroached the same canals, the very next day, they said, and urged District Collector K Elambahavath to take steps to restore the canals.



According to the members of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association, a private solar energy farm had encroached two canals and the porambokke lands that drains water from the agricultural fields. The encroachment had blocked the drain canals leaving the farmland waterlogged, they said.



Speaking to TNIE, farmer Balasubramaniam, who cultivated black gram crops in four acres of land in the region, said that the crops have now decayed due to waterlogging. Following orders of the Ottapidaram tahsildar, the encroachment on the waterways was removed on November 22 in the presence of the village administrative officer, revenue inspector and Puliampatti police inspector. Subsequently, the stagnant water in the field was also drained. However the private firm encroached the canals again the very next day, he said.



Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association Arumairaj said that the collector must take steps to restore the canal and ensure that agriculture is not affected. The farmers, on behalf of the association, will stage a demonstration on their affected fields, if no action is taken, Arumairaj added.