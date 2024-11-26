Three men killed as truck rams two bikes in Dindigul

MADURAI: Three persons were killed and one person was grievously injured after a truck rammed two bikes at Batlagundu in Dindigul on Monday noon. The deceased were identified as Kadhar Ali (38) of Begumpur, his colleague Nagaraj (28) and one Sadaman (50) of Batlagundu.

According to a police source, the incident took place when Kadhar, who worked in a finance company, along with Nagaraj were on their way to Batlagundu on a bike. As they reached Sempatti, a truck that was coming in the opposite direction lost control and hit the bike.

The truck also rammed another bike carrying Sadaman and his wife Rathi (48). While Kadhar and Nagaraj died on the spot, Sadaman and Rathi, who sustained severe injuries, were rushed to a private hospital.

However, Sadaman was declared brought dead by the doctors, and Rathi’s condition remains critical, sources added. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the victims were shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The driver of the truck, Nagarajan, fled the spot after the accident.