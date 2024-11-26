TN plans to study substance abuse among youth soon

CHENNAI: The Department of Children Welfare and Special Services will soon carry out a study to assess the prevalence and extent of substance and alcohol use among adults aged between 18 and 25 in the state.

The study, funded by the central government under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), is carried out to help the department with policy making and start de addiction programmes.

The study will focus on identifying the types of substances consumed, as well as the socio-economic and demographic profiles of users. It will also map hotspots where substance and alcohol use is prevalent and formulate evidence-based prevention policies and programmes. According to officials from the department, the findings will serve as a baseline for establishing de-addiction centres in identified hotspots.

“The health department is conducting similar large-scale surveys in the state, which are yet to be completed. Based on recommendations from the Government of India and consultations with various stakeholders, we found the 18-25 age group to be most vulnerable to substance and alcohol use. However, we will also take the findings of the health department surveys on the subject,” said an official from the department.

The department plans to hire an external agency to carry out the study. “Once an agency is selected, we will explore the possibility of expanding the study to include those aged 10 to 18, subject to fund availability. This is also crucial as many juvenile delinquents are reported to frequently use drugs or alcohol,” the official added.

According to a national level survey carried out by the central government in 2018 under NAPDDR, 14.2% drink alcohol in Tamil Nadu of which 4% are dependent.

Among men aged 10-75, 28.5% drink alcohol. The national average of these numbers are 14.5% and 27.3% respectively. About 37 lakh people in the state need help for alcohol problems, the study had said. While the 2018 study can be used for broader details, we are doing demographic-specific studies to create an action plan to battle drug usage among children and young adults, added officials.