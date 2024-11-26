TN woman believed to have died after accidental fell murdered for gain

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An 85-year-old retired teacher from Rajapalayam, who was initially believed to have died after an accidental fall in the kitchen, was found to be murdered for gain. The incident came to light after the family members realised that the deceased's gold ornaments were missing during the last rites.



According to sources, the deceased Jeevarathinam had been living alone at her house over the last few years. One of her sons and daughter-in-law resides in the nearby street. As Jeevarathinam did not come out of her house since Saturday noon, neighbours out of suspicion, checked up on her on Sunday morning. However, she was found dead in her kitchen.



Initially, the family members and relatives suspected that Jeevarathinam died due to an accidental fall. However, after a few hours, while performing the last rites at the house, they noticed that her gold chain, earrings and bangles (15 sovereigns) were missing. Subsequently, a case was registered with the Rajapalayam North Police and the CCTV footage was examined. So far, the police have identified three suspects and began an inquiry, sources added.