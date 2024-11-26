Two groups of AIADMK cadre clash in Madurai

MADURAI: Clashes erupted between two groups of AIADMK functionaries during a field survey meeting in Madurai on Monday afternoon. Clashes also occurred between the party’s functionaries in Thiruparankundram.

According to sources, a field review meeting for AIADMK’s Madurai division was held under the leadership of former minister Natham R Viswanathan at a private hotel in Madurai.

During the meeting, some functionaries — Chezhian, Saravanan and Ramachandran — got into an argument with cadre associated with former minister Sellur K Raju. The verbal argument soon turned into physical fight after one group sought action against Raju, and the groups clashed.

Speaking to the warring cadre, Viswanathan warned against giving advice to the leadership, stating, “Only the decision taken by the leaders should be implemented.”

In Thiruparankundram, AIADMK cadre clashed during a review meeting. Just as the meeting was about to conclude, a verbal argument ensued between AIADMK functionary Ramesh’s associates and supporters of another functionary, Pon Rajendran, and the groups exchanged blows.

Argument with former minister’s supporters

