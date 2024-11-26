Wild boars ravaging crops, kill or relocate them: Dharapuram farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Dharapuram have urged the forest department to take steps to prevent wild boars from entering farmlands saying the animals extensively destroy crops.

K Kanthasamy, a farmer from Chinnakkampalayam village, said, “There is a 360-acre forest area in Uthupalayam village in Dharapuram. The forest is surrounded by Uthupalayam, Panjapatti, Thalavaipattinam, Chennakkalpalayam, Chinnakkampalayam, Seelanaickenpatti and Asirpuram villages where cultivation takes place on about 3,000 acres under the Amaravathi water irrigation scheme. Currently, paddy is cultivated on 1,000 acres and maize on 2,000 acres. The maize crops are ready for harvest.”

“Wild boars emerge from the forest and destroy maize crops.We suffered a major loss due to this last year. For example, if 2,500 kg of maize grows in one acre, the boars ravage 1,000 kg. We spend up to Rs 35,000 to cultivate maize per acre. The boars invade farmlands in droves and damage crops. Farmers are not receiving adequate compensation for damaged crops. The forest department should take appropriate measures to control boars. They should be captured and shifted to another large forest,” he added.



S Ponnusamy, another farmer, said, “Wild boar population has increased in the last three years. Herds of wild boars raid crops up to a distance of about 5 km from the forest area. Sometimes they attack villagers and livestock. The forest department should take steps to relocate the wild boars from the Uthupalayam forest.”