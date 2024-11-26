Wild boars ravaging crops, kill or relocate them: Dharapuram farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Dharapuram have urged the forest department to take steps to prevent wild boars from entering farmlands saying the animals extensively destroy crops.
K Kanthasamy, a farmer from Chinnakkampalayam village, said, “There is a 360-acre forest area in Uthupalayam village in Dharapuram. The forest is surrounded by Uthupalayam, Panjapatti, Thalavaipattinam, Chennakkalpalayam, Chinnakkampalayam, Seelanaickenpatti and Asirpuram villages where cultivation takes place on about 3,000 acres under the Amaravathi water irrigation scheme. Currently, paddy is cultivated on 1,000 acres and maize on 2,000 acres. The maize crops are ready for harvest.”
“Wild boars emerge from the forest and destroy maize crops.We suffered a major loss due to this last year. For example, if 2,500 kg of maize grows in one acre, the boars ravage 1,000 kg. We spend up to Rs 35,000 to cultivate maize per acre. The boars invade farmlands in droves and damage crops. Farmers are not receiving adequate compensation for damaged crops. The forest department should take appropriate measures to control boars. They should be captured and shifted to another large forest,” he added.
S Ponnusamy, another farmer, said, “Wild boar population has increased in the last three years. Herds of wild boars raid crops up to a distance of about 5 km from the forest area. Sometimes they attack villagers and livestock. The forest department should take steps to relocate the wild boars from the Uthupalayam forest.”
A senior official of the forest department said, “Special teams have been formed by us to carry out patrolling. We have expedited steps to get compensation for farmers. The guidelines for culling wild boars are awaited. It may come any time. That will help us to counter the issue.”
Ramanur villagers petition govt
In Dharmapuri, residents of Ramanur submitted a petition with the district administration on Monday seeking steps to control the entry of wild boars in their village
Speaking to TNIE, R Selvaraj, a resident of Ramanur, said, “We are unable to stop wild boars from entering our farmlands. The population of wild boars has increased significantly and at any time one can see dozens of boars wandering in the vicinity of the village. Crops like ragi, pearl millets, maize, groundnut and others are dug or pulled out and consumed by them. We urge the administration to take steps to prevent crop damages.”
Another resident, R Sabari said, “The boars also threaten people. They are very aggressive and even chase children and elderly people. So far at least 50 acres of crops have been damaged by the wild beasts.”
When contacted, forest officials they said, “In the case of crop loss they could apply for compensation. As for efforts to control wild boars, we will take necessary steps.”