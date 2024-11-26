Wild elephant herd damages PDS shop, consumes rice at Tamil Nadu's Nanjundapuram

COIMBATORE: A herd of wild elephants including a calf damaged a ration shop for the second time and consumed rice at Nanjundapuram on Monday.

A calf entered the store room after breaking the wooden door after the adult animals broke open the metal door of the shop. “The calf pulled down the rice bags that were neatly arranged and brought them near the entrance for the other elephants to consume.

Only a small quantity of the rice was consumed and the rest was scattered on the floor,” said a staff. The locals alleged that forest department staff were not active during the night, which resulted in the intrusion. “We have received a complaint from the PDS staff.

We will arrange compensation after discussing the matter with the DFO,” said a forest department official The official added that they have been diverting the animals in other parts of Thadagam and will be deploying more staff in the area from Monday.

In another incident, a tusker damaged the Rudrakaliamman temple and consumed rice that was stored for making prasadam. The animal subsequently damaged the cement water tank and also consumed banana trees that were grown in the houses nearby.

Panicked residents held a fire torch and lit campfire to chase away the animal since the foresters were diverting another set of wild elephants.