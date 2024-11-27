120kg of dried shark fins, seahorses seized in Tamil Nadu; two held

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai zone, seized 95 kg of shark fin and 25 kg of sea horse, both in dried form, from a location in Tiruvottiyur in north Chennai and arrested two people on Friday.
According to sources, the case was transferred to the forest department for further investigation as it is believed to be part of a bigger operation. Though the exact estimates were not given, the consignment is believed to be priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh. The products were found inside sacks.
Follow-up searches were conducted at a firm’s office in Triplicane and later in Ramanathapuram as well, sources added. Investigation is underway to find out the source of supply and the intended destination.
Seahorses and some species of sharks are covered under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Possession of shark fins would amount to hunting them and hence is prohibited under the Act. Animals listed under these schedules are provided absolute protection and their trade and hunting are prohibited.
Minor among 3 held for attacking man at rly station
Chennai: The Avadi Government Railway Police have arrested three people, including a minor boy, on charges of attacking a man and creating ruckus at the Hindu College Railway Station near Avadi on Monday. In a clip that has gone viral, the group, in an inebriated state, was seen brandishing plastic pipes and hitting the man for reprimanding them. The police have launched a hunt for the others.
The police identified the arrested as Subash (23), S Ibrahim (22) and the minor boy. Subash and Ibrahim are school dropouts and the boy is a Class IX student in a school near Avadi. “A group of more than six people went to a local Tasmac shop and consumed alcohol. In an inebriated state they went to the Hindu College Railway Station and created ruckus on one of the platforms.
They picked up PVC pipes and tube lights that were lying there and were intimidating the people who were waiting for the train there,” said a police source. One of the persons on the station, Paramasivam (50), a Tangedco employee, reprimanded the gang. However, one of them hit Paramasivam with a PVC pipe on his head. The man sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and sent home.
Police detain man with knife near CM’s residence
Chennai: A man suspected to have mental disabilities was detained by the Teynampet police after he was found loitering near the residence of CM M K Stalin. Security personnel intercepted him and checked his bag, discovering the knife. Upon questioning, the man identified himself as John from Maraimalai Nagar. The police later sent him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for medical evaluation.