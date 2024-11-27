120kg of dried shark fins, seahorses seized in Tamil Nadu; two held

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai zone, seized 95 kg of shark fin and 25 kg of sea horse, both in dried form, from a location in Tiruvottiyur in north Chennai and arrested two people on Friday.

According to sources, the case was transferred to the forest department for further investigation as it is believed to be part of a bigger operation. Though the exact estimates were not given, the consignment is believed to be priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh. The products were found inside sacks.

Follow-up searches were conducted at a firm’s office in Triplicane and later in Ramanathapuram as well, sources added. Investigation is underway to find out the source of supply and the intended destination.

Seahorses and some species of sharks are covered under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Possession of shark fins would amount to hunting them and hence is prohibited under the Act. Animals listed under these schedules are provided absolute protection and their trade and hunting are prohibited.