2.2 lakh youth got employment via Naan Mudhalvan job fairs in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A total of 2,23,025 youth from disciplines such as Arts, Science, Engineering, Polytechnic, and ITI have secured employment through 170 job fairs conducted under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, a release said on Tuesday.

Over the past three years, 39,08,342 students have undergone training in mandatory credit-based modules and specialised courses as part of the initiative. Of those who participated in the job fairs, 92,975 were from Arts and Science streams, 88,200 from Engineering, 26,419 from Polytechnic, and 15,431 were from ITI background.

The release highlighted the achievements of sports department. A total of Rs 104.22 crore has been awarded as cash incentives to 3,345 sportspersons, including para-athletes, who won medals in national and international competitions. Monetary support for ELITE athletes was increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, benefiting 27 athletes.

The Mission International Medal Scheme was introduced to identify and nurture talented sportspersons who are capable of winning international medals. Under the scheme, financial assistance for sportspersons has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting 71 individuals.

These initiatives, overseen by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Special Programme Implementation Department, aim to improve livelihood of youth, sportspersons, and urban poor.