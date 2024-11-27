44 doctors submit forged papers to get PG medical seats under NRI quota

CHENNAI: The certificates of as many as 44 doctors who have applied for PG medical seats under the Non-Resident India quota have been found to be fake.

Sources said the issue came to light during the verification process by the selection committee officials before allotting the seats. “Many of the applications were found to be ineligible for various reasons including not submitting adequate documents or errors,” they said.

The committee had announced choice-filling and locking from November 20 and processing of seat allotment and declaration of results for PG government quota seats on November 26.

Recently, the selection committee had found that six students had submitted fake certificates to join MBBS course under the NRI quota. Among the six, three had even got admission.

They had allegedly submitted fake embassy certificate to get MBBS allotment. The committee had cancelled the admission of the three and is planning to initiate legal action.