Activists urge Tamil Nadu to stop sale of GM maize

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Organic Farmers Association and the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture and SAF have urged CM MK Stalin to take immediate steps to stop the sale of genetically modified maize in Tamil Nadu.

In a representation, the organisations pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront in keeping away GM crops and the state took a categorical stand on not allowing GM crops and related items in Tamil Nadu.

The representation referred to the research study of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, which found that genetically modified maize and products made of this maize are being sold at Korathagudi near Kumbakonam. This report confirmed that the GM maize is being sold in Tamil Nadu. The representation charged that the union government has not shown any concern in this issue.

Opposed by MK, Jaya

Organic farmers association said that in 2010, the then chief minister M Karunanidhi stated that his government would not allow Bt brinjal, and in 2011, the then CM J Jayalalithaa also had reiterated this view