AIADMK general council meeting on Dec 15

CHENNAI: The annual general council meeting of the AIADMK is scheduled to take place on December 15 at the usual place in Vanagaram in Tiruvallur district.

Though this meeting is held as per the rules of the Election Commission of India, it happens in the backdrop of group clashes that occurred during the field inspection of senior leaders in various parts of the State.

This is also the first general council meeting after the party faced severe blows at the hustings in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while O Panneerselvam and certain former functionaries of the AIADMK are demanding a ‘unified’ AIADMK. Palaniswami said the party already stands united and only certain leaders have been expelled for their anti-party activities.

However, the recent group clashes in the field inspection meetings have revived the demand for ‘unified AIADMK’ from certain quarters.

Since the 10-member team which has been split to five teams are visiting many districts and are directed to submit their report by December 7, the AIADMK leadership is likely to take measures to improve the functioning of the grassroots level units ahead of the general council meeting.

Some complaints regarding party functionaries not being allowed to express their views in certain places during the field inspection are likely to be given an opportunity to convey their views at the general council meeting.

The GC meeting is expected to adopt resolutions against the law and order issues and inter-State water disputes, among others against the DMK government, and few resolutions against the BJP-led government at the Centre.