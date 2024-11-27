AIADMK meetings turn free for all, expose internal fissures

CHENNAI: Did field inspections of AIADMK senior leaders aimed at taking steps to improve the functioning of the grassroots-level units go counterproductive to the party? That is what the group clashes that marred these meetings in many places indicate.
Since clashes continued in many places, the meetings are now held indoors carefully avoiding the press and media. However, senior functionaries of the AIADMK deny this view saying that in a democratic party like AIADMK, these kinds of differences are quite normal.
When asked whether these developments have exposed the disunity among party functionaries and put the party in a bad light among people, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar stoutly denied it. “In a democratic party like AIADMK, sharing of views is very normal. This kind of interaction won’t happen in parties which have fewer members. When elections are announced, everyone will stand united for victory.”
When pointed out that the differences among functionaries have led to physical assaults in front of the representatives from the AIADMK headquarters, Jayakumar said the party leadership would take action against those who violated the party decorum. The top leaders would sort out the issues in due course, he added
Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam is of the view that the clashes clearly indicate dissenting voices within the party and the leadership needs to hear them.
The clashes also indicate that the grassroots-level functionaries lack total faith in the party leadership. Even during the times of MG Ramachandran, there were dissenting voices in the general council but since he was a mass leader, he could overcome them.
“Today, the AIADMK is in a position to garner the anti-DMK votes ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. But when there are clashes within the party, how can the party accomplish this task? If the party leadership does not address these issues, it would not augur well for the party in the coming election,” he added.
A long-time sympathiser of the AIADMK, on condition of anonymity, said the recent clashes show that the grassroots-level functionaries don’t have high regard for the leadership and this does not augur well for the AIADMK.
Asked about the protests by party cadre that took place in front of the residence of late leader J Jayalalithaa against the appointment of some functionaries and vice versa in the past, he said, “Expressing their views at the headquarters is different from group clashes happening across the state. The clashes also show that the party is in a weak position now. In the past, even district-level leaders could contain such differences easily. But physical attacks in front of the headquarters office-bearers show the party in a poor light.”
AIADMK spokesperson G Samarasam outrightly rejected this view. “Only when there are differences, the party can be described as on the right track. The absence of such differences shows that there is something wrong. Silence in a party does not indicate unity. On the contrary, in a family, members have different views and the top leadership takes a decision that everyone will accept, and work for the victory of the party. The DMK too faced such situations decades ago when MGR was alive. But the party overcame all of them.”
DMK will not even become oppn party in 2026: Viswanathan
Sivaganga: The DMK is dreaming of sweeping consecutive win in the 2026 Assembly election, but they will not even become the opposition party, said former minister and AIADMK leader Natham R Viswanathan here on Tuesday. Addressing media persons after holding a review meeting with senior leaders and party cadre of the district, Viswanathan said that nothing is permanent in politics. Though an alliance is important for a party to win, AIADMK’s history proves that they can win without an alliance, he said, and further urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to open up about his meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani