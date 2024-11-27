AIADMK meetings turn free for all, expose internal fissures

CHENNAI: Did field inspections of AIADMK senior leaders aimed at taking steps to improve the functioning of the grassroots-level units go counterproductive to the party? That is what the group clashes that marred these meetings in many places indicate.

Since clashes continued in many places, the meetings are now held indoors carefully avoiding the press and media. However, senior functionaries of the AIADMK deny this view saying that in a democratic party like AIADMK, these kinds of differences are quite normal.

When asked whether these developments have exposed the disunity among party functionaries and put the party in a bad light among people, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar stoutly denied it. “In a democratic party like AIADMK, sharing of views is very normal. This kind of interaction won’t happen in parties which have fewer members. When elections are announced, everyone will stand united for victory.”

When pointed out that the differences among functionaries have led to physical assaults in front of the representatives from the AIADMK headquarters, Jayakumar said the party leadership would take action against those who violated the party decorum. The top leaders would sort out the issues in due course, he added

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam is of the view that the clashes clearly indicate dissenting voices within the party and the leadership needs to hear them.

The clashes also indicate that the grassroots-level functionaries lack total faith in the party leadership. Even during the times of MG Ramachandran, there were dissenting voices in the general council but since he was a mass leader, he could overcome them.