Ancient inscriptions unearth Virudhunagar's forgotten textile heritage

VIRUDHUNAGAR: While Virudhunagar is predominantly known for its firecracker manufacturing units, centuries-old inscriptions on temple walls across the district reveal its rich textile heritage dating back to the late 13th century, during the Later Pandya period.

According to B Kandasamy, archaeologist and assistant professor in history at Rajapalayam Rajus College, an inscription on the second tower of the Vikramapandiswarar Temple in Cholapuram highlights this history.

The inscription records that villagers from various areas—such as Chozhapuram, Mudi Vazhangu Pandiyan Nallur, Kunraththur, Irandru Solladhaan, Sethurama Kurichi, Sammandhan Kandan Veerasinganallur, and Pandiyadeva Kurichi—along with their representatives, agreed to donate land and money in exchange for the sale of a single saree. These donations were intended to support temple upkeep and religious rituals.

“The district’s black soil was ideally suited for cotton cultivation, which made the region attractive to traders,” Kandasamy explained. He noted an inscription at the Venugopalaswamy Temple dating back to the reign of the great Chola king Rajaraja I (1006 AD). It records land donations made by the Nagarathar of Kutthankudi. Another inscription from the Rajaraja period mentions an endowment by the merchant guild Thisaiyayiratthainnutruvar for drummers.

“These inscriptions show that Cholapuram was an important mercantile centre. The settlement of the Tennilangai Valanchiyar and Thisaiyayirattu Ainnurruvar in streets such as Narpathennayirapperuntheru and Kannudaipperuntheru further emphasises the area’s role in trade. The mention of the Tennilangai Valanchiyar also indicates historical trade links between this region and Sri Lanka,” Kandasamy added.

He further highlighted archaeological evidence from Vembakottai, where more than 35 spindle whorls were unearthed during excavations. “These tools were used for spinning fibres in ancient times, providing further proof of the region’s textile production,” he said.