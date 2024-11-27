As buses skip Taluk office stop, motorists use it for parking in Vellore

VELLORE: Passengers, particularly senior citizens, who depend on the 'Route 2' government buses to travel from Katpadi to Bagayam, allege that the conductors are skipping the Taluk office bus stop. They added that these buses either stop at the Dinakaran bus stand, which is the stop right before the Taluk office stand or the next stop at Velapadi, forcing passengers to walk nearly 500 metres along the busy and narrow Velapadi road, to board the bus. Locals say the space outside the stop is now used as a parking area for two-wheelers since many buses bypass it.

A ride by TNIE on a Route 2 bus on Tuesday revealed that although the conductor claimed that the bus would halt at the Taluk office stop (opposite the Superintendent of Police Bungalow), it failed to do so. During the journey, women passengers were seen protesting against this but were still allowed to alight only at the wrong stop. Several other Route 2 government and private buses were also seen skipping the stop.

Manjula M, a commuter said, "We frequently visit the Taluk office and register office for welfare schemes and caste certificates, but the buses never stop here."

Another passenger, D Roopa, highlighted that when buses stop at the Dinakaran bus stand, it takes her 10 minutes to walk to her destination.

TM Shanmugam, a 70-year-old resident of Thorapadi, submitted a petition to the collector’s office on Monday, pointing out the difficulties faced by seniors like himself. "Why are buses skipping the designated stop opposite the Taluk office? It's difficult for seniors to walk to the next stop," he said, adding that he often visits the office to assist people with welfare schemes.

However, government and private buses heading beyond Bagayam do stop at the Taluk office bus stop. The stand was constructed in 2022 using MLA P Karthikeyan's funds at a cost of Rs 100 lakh.

When approached by TNIE, a transport department official assured that drivers and conductors would be instructed to halt at the Taluk office bus stop going forward.