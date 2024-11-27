Case on kennel staff as dog dies of strangulation in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City police booked the manager and staff member of a private veterinary hospital on Monday after a pet dog left at the centre for a day by the owner allegedly died of strangulation.

Last Wednesday, G Sarath (29) of Kavundampalayam, a manager at a private company, and his family members dropped off their 11-year-old male Pomeranian at the care centre of Sanchu Animal Hospital on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore. They paid Rs 1,200 for the one-day service, Sarath said.

After he left for his younger sister’s engagement function, Sarath said he received a phone call from a staff of the centre on Wednesday evening claiming that the dog was unwell. Upon arrival, the family was informed that the pet had died due to illness. A video of the family grieving the death of their pet dog went viral on social media.

Chain may have strangulated dog, say police

On Monday, Sarath lodged a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police. During the investigation, the clinic staff claimed that the dog died after it had allegedly fallen from a table it was tied to.

The police said the chain around the dog’s neck might have caused strangulation, leading to the animal’s death, which allegedly went unnoticed by the staff.

The police registered a case against clinic manager Selvam and another staff member under Section 325 of the BNS and 11(1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960. The hospital management could not be reached for comment.