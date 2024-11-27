‘Cyclone’ may bring Tamil Nadu heavy rain from today

CHENNAI: The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by November 27 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coast in the subsequent two days. Once formed, the cyclonic storm will be named ‘Fengal’.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system was located about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai. The deep depression is predicted to move north-northwestward, developing into a cyclonic storm, and is likely to impact Tamil Nadu’s coastal regions over the next two days.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Strong winds, ranging between 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are expected along the coastlines, accompanied by rough seas.
Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Regional Meteorological Centre (Chennai) Director S Balachandran said that the conditions were favourable for the deep depression to develop into a cyclone. “We are yet to predict where the cyclone will make its landfall,” he said. As per the present situation, it is expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast, he added.
Coastal districts in the state, such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and the Cauvery delta districts, including Nagapattinam, have so far witnessed mild to heavy rainfall.
Met department advises fishermen to stay ashore
Rainfall data collected between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday reveals significant precipitation in coastal regions. Nagapattinam recorded the highest rainfall at 127 mm, followed by Cuddalore (67 mm) and Adirampattinam in Thanjavur (54 mm). Chennai received notable rainfall as well, with Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam observatories recording 45.8 mm and 41.8 mm, respectively.
Meanwhile, Pondicherry, Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram received 25 mm, 22 mm, and 19 mm rainfall, respectively. Officials from the Meteorological Department said they are continuously monitoring the situation, advising fishermen to stay ashore and urging residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious.
Alerts: WEDNESDAY
Red alert - Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal
Orange alert - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts and Puducherry
Yellow alert - Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts
THURSDAY
Orange alert - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts
Yellow alert - Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry
FRIDAY
Yellow alert - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts