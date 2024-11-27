‘Cyclone’ may bring Tamil Nadu heavy rain from today

CHENNAI: The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by November 27 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coast in the subsequent two days. Once formed, the cyclonic storm will be named ‘Fengal’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system was located about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai. The deep depression is predicted to move north-northwestward, developing into a cyclonic storm, and is likely to impact Tamil Nadu’s coastal regions over the next two days.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Strong winds, ranging between 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are expected along the coastlines, accompanied by rough seas.