Drain overflows in Coimbatore's Min Nagar, locals fear health risk

COIMBATORE: Residents of Min Nagar in Kuniyamuthur say they are grappling with severe public health and sanitation issues caused by clogged drains which have resulted in sewage flowing onto the road. They say stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, further exacerbating the risk of vector-borne diseases.

Concerned people have demanded immediate intervention from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Attributing the clogged drains to the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work being carried out by the contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T), CCMC officials said the work has disrupted the normal drainage system, resulting in waterlogging and overflow. However, L&T officials countered this claim, stating that a natural underground spring in the area has been releasing water, which they believe is the primary cause of the problem.

Further, L&T officials said the issues will be resolved within a few days. However, the delay in resolving the crisis has left residents frustrated and concerned about the deteriorating living conditions.

Kumar (name changed), a resident from Min Nagar, said, “We cannot step out of our homes without wading through filthy water. Our children are falling sick, and nothing concrete has been done to resolve the situation.”

As the blame game between officials continues, residents await urgent action to restore normalcy in their area. With health risks mounting, timely and effective measures are crucial to alleviate the residents’ plight and prevent further complications.