Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji withdraws plea against special court order in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji after he withdrew the petition seeking review of the order of principal sessions and special court for PMLA cases dismissing his plea for deferring the trial in the money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate.

Following a memo filed by his counsel for withdrawing the petition, and the additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan expressing no objection on the side of ED for permitting ‘simple withdrawal’, the bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman dismissed the petition of Senthil Balaji as withdrawn.

The minister had moved the HC after the principal sessions court dismissed his plea for deferring the trial in the case until the predicate offence case relating to the cash-for-jobs scam reached finality in the trial court.