NDRF, SDRF teams rush to delta districts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have rushed to five delta districts where heavy rain alert has been issued. Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with collectors of the districts concerned through video conference about precautionary steps being taken to face any eventuality during the rains. Holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the CM’s visit to Villupuram district on November 28 and 29 for field inspection has been postponed. One team each of NDRF and SDRF have been deputed to the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore while two teams of NDRF have been sent to Thanjavur. In addition, first responders and volunteers are also ready to move to the flood-affected areas to carry out rescue and relief operations. Most of the boats of fishermen have returned to the shore.

Reviewing the precautionary steps being taken to face heavy rains and floods at a meeting held in the secretariat, the chief minister advised the collectors of districts concerned to keep relief camps ready and take steps to protect standing crops from water stagnation.

An official release said that during the meeting, the collectors told the chief minister that multi-departmental teams and medical teams with equipment have been kept ready. They also conveyed that sufficient number of JCBs, generators, woodcutters and motor pumps have also been stationed in the districts to tackle any situation. Stalin said people living in low-lying areas should be moved to relief camps in advance. Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre and reviewed the arrangements being carried out to tackle heavy rains.