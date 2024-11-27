Pharmacies raided for illegal sale of abortion kits in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Members from the health department along with the drug control officials intensified their checks against the over-the-counter sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits after a pharmacy in Narasimhanaickenpalayam was found selling MTP drugs illegally.

As part of efforts to prevent illegal abortions, the health department officials directed pharmacies not to sell MTP medicines over the counter without a doctor’s prescription. M Gowri, deputy director of Medical and Rural Health Services and Family Welfare, said, “MTP kits fall under the ‘H’ category and it cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription.

The sale of these kits without a prescription further leads to illegal abortions, affecting women’s health. Women can get pregnancy termination treatment at government hospitals in a proper manner and their identity would not be revealed. After the incident, we have instructed pharmacies across Coimbatore that if anyone of them are found selling such medicines, their license would be cancelled through the drug control department.”

She added that in Coimbatore, the department will focus on Narasimhanaickenpalayam and surrounding areas, where the illegal sale of MTP kits was recently found. There are more migratory working women, including pregnant women working in private companies. The department has planned to monitor them for their safety through the help of their employer.

She said that in Coimbatore they have been conducting awareness meetings periodically for all those who run pharmacies individually or those attached to private nursing homes.