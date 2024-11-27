Tamil Nadu a pioneer in women’s safety schemes: Minister Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu has been a front runner in ensuring women's safety in the country, and the state constitutes 43% of the country's women's workforce in manufacturing industries, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, countering Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay's concern over rising violence against women in the state.



Questioning the safety of women and girl children, Vijay said rising crimes against women in the state is saddening, which is a rhetoric of women's rights. The government must roll out an online portal to ensure safety of women as suggested by the Madras High Court, he urged.



Reacting to Vijay's statement, Minister Geetha Jeevan in a press statement said the Dravidian model of governance is keen on safeguarding the safety and modesty of women at work places and protecting their rights.



While the former chief minister appointed women police officers in 1973, Chief Minister MK Stalin formed an all women police station in all sub-divisions, the minister said.



"She detailed that as many as 241 all women police stations and 1,542 child welfare police officers (CWPO) function in the state. To control crimes against women and children, a crime prevention unit headed by an additional director general of police (ADGP) has been formed," she said and added the government has raised awareness under the 'Project Pallikoodam' and 'Imaigal Thittam' schemes.



Moreover, the police helpline app and toll free number 181 to assist women on their complaints and 1098 for children to raise complaints are actively working, Jeevan said.



Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau's report in 2022, the rate of crime against women is 65 per lakh in the country whereas it is 24 per lakh in Tamil Nadu. While the national average of sexual assault cases is 4.6%, it is 0.7% in the state, she said.



The Stalin-led DMK government has no tolerance for crimes against women and children. As action is initiated against culprits, Tamil Nadu has been a safe haven for women, she said.