Tamil Nadu government accepted most demands, panel will decide on stir: Doctors

CHENNAI: Though the doctors, who have been protesting over the ‘mistreatment’ of higher officials said the government has accepted most of their demands in a meeting held on Tuesday, a final decision on withdrawing the protest will be taken after the meeting of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) State Emergency Committee to be held on Wednesday.

The meeting on Tuesday was headed by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and health secretary Supriya Sahu.

As part of their protest, the doctors affiliated to TNGDA, on Tuesday, boycotted elective procedures in obstetrics and gynaecology and family welfare. They also admitted patients who had complained of just one day of fever in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), taluk hospitals and non-taluk hospitals and district hospitals as a mark of protest against a senior officials’ “impractical” and “unnecessary” recommendations to do so.

The demands of the TNGDA included filling vacancies on a par with patients’s strength and avoiding monthly review meeting by district collectors after office hours.