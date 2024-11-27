Tamil Nadu government to screen short films on child safety in schools

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said alongside movie screenings, short films focusing on child protection and prevention of child abuse will also be screened in government schools across the state.

Speaking at a seminar organised for headmasters of high and higher secondary schools in Chennai, held as part of Child Abuse Prevention Week on Tuesday, the minister said the state government will soon launch a short film competition on the subject of child abuse. “The best short films will be selected and screened for students during movie sessions to raise awareness on various topics, including the Pocso Act,” he said.

The minister also released a guide on the prevention of child abuse on the occasion.

Meanwhile, school education secretary S Madhumathi explained to the headmasters about the provisions of the Pocso Act. She also urged the headmasters to ensure students complain to them in case of harassment.