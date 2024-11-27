Tamil Nadu: Status report sought on schools, PHCs and doctors in Kalvarayan Hills

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday stressed the need for providing adequate education and healthcare facilities for the tribal community in Kalvarayan hills. “Two aspects – Education and Healthcare infrastructure – have to be addressed immediately by the state,” said a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman while hearing a suo motu case on improving the living conditions of the tribal people of Kalvarayan hills spread across Kallakurichi and Salem districts. The bench added that its endeavour is to ensure the basic rights of the hill dwellers are upheld.

It directed the state to file a report on the status of the schools, number of teachers, the student strength and also the primary health centres and the availability of doctors and paramedics in Kalvarayan hills within four weeks.

The bench granted 12 months time as sought by the Kallakurichi collector for laying road between Vellimalai and Chinnathirupathi in the hills, since the project involved several procedures including obtaining approvals and clearances from the government departments and agencies.

However, the court stressed that the construction should be completed within the time limit. The court had initiated the suo motu case in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed the lives of 68 people.