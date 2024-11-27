Tamil Nadu Teacher suspended, booked for casteist remarks in class

TIRUPATTUR: A government middle school teacher in Kunichumoottur was booked by Kandili police on Tuesday for allegedly passing casteist remarks in the classroom. Chief Educational Officer Punniyakotti later confirmed to TNIE that the suspect, P Vijay (40), has been suspended from service.

Sources said the English teacher at the Panchayat Union Middle School claimed to his students on November 15 that only members of a particular marginalised caste played a certain kind of musical instrument. Vijay also allegedly wrote the caste name in a student’s textbook, which the boy reported to his parents.

On November 19, when the boy’s parents confronted Vijay about his comments, the teacher is learnt to have responded inappropriately, claiming “Do whatever you can. I’m not bothered”. Enraged by this, over 100 members of VCK and the boy’s parents gathered outside the school and demanded Vijay’s suspension.

VCK zonal secretary R Subash told TNIE that they submitted a petition to the CEO, police, and district administration urging them to take action against the teacher. Police have registered a case against the teacher under sections of the SC/ST Act. The police added that the suspect is on the run.