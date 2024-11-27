Tamil Nadu: Weighed down by amoral system, LPG delivery men struggle for fair pay, benefits

MADURAI: Thousands of men engaged in delivering Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the state may be burdened not just by the heavy cylinders that they deliver door to door but also the monetary trouble wrought upon them by gas agencies. According to workers, several agencies violate labour laws by not paying them minimum monthly salaries and keeping them off their official employee record.
The situation has led to several delivery men depending on tips from consumers for their survival. The troubled workers have urged CM M K Stalin take steps to enforce the minimum wage of Rs 10,671 as per a government order and ensure access to all benefits mandated by law.
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HP) deliver LPG cylinders to both domestic and commercial consumers through delivery men employed by authorised gas agencies. There may be over 1,500 authorised agencies across the state, sources said.
Speaking to TNIE, All Liquified Petroleum Gas Cylinder Delivery Men Trade Union (ALL LPG CDMTU) state deputy president R Rajendran said that some agencies deposit salaries from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 to employees’ accounts, but force them to return it in cash later. The agencies allegedly take their cut even out of the tip.
‘Tips from consumers used to augment income’
On condition of anonymity, a delivery man from a BPCL agency, with over 10 years of experience, said that he delivers an average of 20-30 cylinders per day. The agency would pay Rs 30 per cylinder, depositing a monthly salary of Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000 in his bank account. He also enjoys employee benefits such as insurance, PF and ESI.
“Two to three more delivery men are hired by the agency to work under me unofficially, off the records. They get Rs 30 to Rs 50 as tips per consumer. Half of this amount is usually kicked up to me, an official employee. These unofficial workers do not enjoy any employee benefits,” he said.
Former delivery man M Venkatesh (41), who was employed at the Sindhu Gas Agency at Puliyankudi in Tenkasi district, said, “I worked for the gas agency without salary for over 10 years. During the Covid-19 pandemic, 11 of us demanded the agency to pay us salaries as there was no way to get tips from consumers, but we were fired from our jobs.
Although revenue officials brought out the truth after a probe, no action was taken against the agency. It is absolutely essential to ensure all delivery men are on the agency records. Otherwise, neither will the consumer receive any compensation in case of an accident, not will the delivery men get any benefits in case of disability or loss of life.”
N Ramasamy, a delivery man from Puliyakulam in Coimbatore, said, “Six years ago my salary was `600, now it has increased to `5,000. In addition, tips from the consumers have always been a significant part of our income. On average, we deliver around 20-25 cylinders per day, and commercial consumers offer better tips.
Since the advent of online payment for LPG cylinders, it has become quite awkward to ask for a tip,” he said. “A total of 970 delivery men from 42 agencies are responsible for distributing LPG cylinders across Tiruchy district. However, only 15 of these agencies provide their employees with monthly salaries ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,500.
The others allegedly disregard government orders to provide fair wages and benefits,” said R Ganesh, state president of the Tamil Nadu LPG Cylinder Delivery Men Association. Responding to the matter, BPCL’s territory manager Armugasamy Prabhakar stated that all agencies have been asked to pay salaries in accordance with government orders regarding the minimum wage.
Moreover, once in a year, BPCL sales officers verify the staff records of all authorised agencies. “If delivery men are facing any issues, they can contact me at the Kappalur office, their grievances will be addressed,” he added.