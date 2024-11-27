Tamil Nadu: Weighed down by amoral system, LPG delivery men struggle for fair pay, benefits

MADURAI: Thousands of men engaged in delivering Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the state may be burdened not just by the heavy cylinders that they deliver door to door but also the monetary trouble wrought upon them by gas agencies. According to workers, several agencies violate labour laws by not paying them minimum monthly salaries and keeping them off their official employee record.

The situation has led to several delivery men depending on tips from consumers for their survival. The troubled workers have urged CM M K Stalin take steps to enforce the minimum wage of Rs 10,671 as per a government order and ensure access to all benefits mandated by law.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HP) deliver LPG cylinders to both domestic and commercial consumers through delivery men employed by authorised gas agencies. There may be over 1,500 authorised agencies across the state, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, All Liquified Petroleum Gas Cylinder Delivery Men Trade Union (ALL LPG CDMTU) state deputy president R Rajendran said that some agencies deposit salaries from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 to employees’ accounts, but force them to return it in cash later. The agencies allegedly take their cut even out of the tip.

‘Tips from consumers used to augment income’

On condition of anonymity, a delivery man from a BPCL agency, with over 10 years of experience, said that he delivers an average of 20-30 cylinders per day. The agency would pay Rs 30 per cylinder, depositing a monthly salary of Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000 in his bank account. He also enjoys employee benefits such as insurance, PF and ESI.