VCK fails to impress Maharashtra voters in its maiden outing

CHENNAI: The VCK has suffered a massive defeat in its maiden outing in Maharashtra politics by polling a combined total of less than 1,000 votes in the four seats contested by the party in the just concluded Assembly election.

With an aim to expand its wings beyond Tamil Nadu, the VCK allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal for the Maharashtra election. The alliance contested in 10 of 288 seats. VCK contested in Bhokardan, Aurangabad( East), Phulambri and Pimpri constituencies. Sunil Wakekar, Ravikiran Arjun Pangare, Kailash Bensode and Rahul Malhari Sonawane, were, respectively, the candidates for the seats.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan had said that the party would support INDIA bloc candidates in the remaining 278 seats. Thirumavalavan campaigned extensively for the candidates.

While the party got 105 votes in Bhokardan seat, it scored 57 in Aurangabad (East), 256 in Phulambri, and 351 votes in Pimpri.

Speaking about the performance, party deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu said, “So far, only north Indian Dalit leaders had established their party units in TN. For the first time, VCK has established its units in north Indian states. We never expected significant votes. We only wanted our party to be registered in people’s minds and we have achieved a lot in that regard.”

The AIADMK, which won the KGF assembly seat in 1983, 1989 and 1999, is the only TN regional party to win an assembly seat outside Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.