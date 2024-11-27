World Bank, Tamil Nadu to sign coastal restoration agreement in January

CHENNAI: The state government’s ambitious Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission is set to get rolling in two months, as a formal contract will be signed with the World Bank in January.

Sources told TNIE that Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to chair the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on climate change on December 5 during which the mission details will be discussed. Officials have confirmed that 30% readiness, a prerequisite for signing the contract, has been achieved, and a detailed project report is being prepared.

The coastal restoration mission is crucial as Tamil Nadu is seeing the worst of climate change with increased frequency of extreme weather events. The coastal sea erosion is also adding to the problem.

As part of the mission, the state government with the assistance from the World Bank would be pumping in a whopping Rs 1,675 crore over the next five years to arrest sea erosion, reduce marine pollution and conserve marine biodiversity.

The government will set up a special purpose vehicle ‘Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agency’ to ensure a dedicated and focused attention on overseeing the preservation and restoration of targeted coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass and salt marshes. The initiative will not only enhance ecosystem services, but will also create a framework for trading of carbon credits.