Amaravathi dam level at 88 feet; water released, warning issued

TIRUPPUR: Water level in the Amaravathi dam reached 88 feet against its full level of 90 feet on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, officials released 3300 cusecs of water into the Amaravathi river. As a result a flood warning was issued to people living along the banks of the river.

According to sources, 54,637 acres of farm land across Tiruppur and Karur districts are irrigated by water from the dam. Also, several drinking water schemes draw water from the river and main canal.

On Tuesday evening, the inflow to the dam was 330 cusecs and the water level was 87.8 feet against its full level of 90 feet. On Wednesday morning, the inflow increased to 3,500 cusecs due to continuous rains in the catchment areas bordering Kerala which pushed the water level to 88 feet.

WRD officials said they are constantly monitoring the water flow to the dam. Surplus water was last released from the dam on July 18.