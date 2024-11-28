Call to shut Tasmac outlet in Rayagiri grows louder, political parties petition collector

TENKASI: The state government was urged to shut down a Tasmac outlet, which was reopened in Rayagiri town after seven years on November 20, as the outlet earlier caused law and order issues in the region and had an adverse impact on the locals, particularly the youth.

The outlet was shut during the AIADMK government’s regime following several protests by DMK-led parties.

Demanding its closure, CPI functionaries led by their district secretary T Esakki Durai staged a protest on November 23. On Wednesday, functionaries of various parties led by AIADMK town secretary Deva Pandi also held a protest.

MDMK deputy general secretary T M Rajendran petitioned Revenue Minister KKSSR Rajendran, also in charge of Tenkasi district, to shut the shop.

Speaking to TNIE, Durai highlighted the adverse impact the outlet had. "When this shop was functioning, Rayagiri town faced various law and order issues, and there was always caste tension. After our protest, the shop was closed. Since then, Rayagiri, which depends primarily on agriculture, has maintained social harmony," he said.

"However, without any intimation, the state government has reopened the same shop under heavy police security, which has caused distress among residents," he added.