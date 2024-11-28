Check illegal sand mining or will order CBI probe: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday warned of ordering a probe by the CBI if the state government authorities fail to act tough on the looting of the natural resources in the forest villages of Coimbatore district.

A special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing a batch of petitions on unauthorised operation of brick kilns and illegal sand mining in certain villages in Perur taluk, also blamed the authorities concerned of colluding with the ‘sand mafia’.

“The report of the district judge shows sand excavated up to a depth of a staggering 16 feet adjoining the reserve forests; still there is no action,” the bench remarked.

Expressing anguish over the lack of action by authorities concerned, the bench remarked that it was like the ‘fence eating the crop’.

The petitions were filed by activists S Muralidharan and M Siva. The former flagged the issues of illegal activities affecting the elephant corridor due to the functioning of brick kilns while the latter raised illegal sand mining.

Advocate M Purushothaman, representing Siva, explained to the bench about the unscrupulous mining activities and attack on the petitioner by a group recently.