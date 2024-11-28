Crops in 13,749 hectares in Tamil Nadu inundated due to rains: Agriculture Minister Panneerselvam

THANJAVUR: Due to heavy rains standing crops in 13,749 hectares are inundated across the state, according to preliminary reports, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M R K Panneerselvam.

He was talking to media persons at Ukkadai village in Thanjavur district after inspecting the paddy crop inundated in the rainwater on Thursday.

Responding to media persons, Panneerselvam added that the officials of the Agriculture, Revenue and other departments are enumerating the crop inundation due the rains. He further added the extent of damage to the crops would be known only after the water receded from the fields. "For the crops damaged 33% or more, compensation would be paid to farmers", he added.