Education association urges CM to release Tamil Nadu's education policy

MADURAI: Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to release the state's education policy without any further delay.
In a press statement, Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam Coordinators Professors R Murali, V Arasu, P Sivakumar and Educationist Gnana Kurinji jointly opposed the National Education Policy.
Later, the state government formed a committee led by retired Justice Murugesan. He submitted the report a few months ago, but the state government did not release the state policy for education, they said.
They further said that without releasing the state's education policy, the government is implementing many programmes in education, which has been criticised by educationists and is being termed as NEP. Hence, the chief minister needs to release the state's education policy without further delay.
"It is clear that higher educational institutions including state-run varsities are receiving bribes to fill up vacancies. However, the government did not take action against any authorities. In such a situation, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi suspended the Tamil University Vice Chancellor V Thiruvalluvan for irregularities in appointments. Why did the governor show interest only in Tamil University? why did he not take action against other universities? Why did the state government not react on this issue?" they questioned.
They urged the chief minister to release the state's education policy transparently and fill up the 20,000 teaching vacancies in government schools across the state for the welfare of students.