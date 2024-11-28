Education association urges CM to release Tamil Nadu's education policy

MADURAI: Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to release the state's education policy without any further delay.

In a press statement, Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam Coordinators Professors R Murali, V Arasu, P Sivakumar and Educationist Gnana Kurinji jointly opposed the National Education Policy.

Later, the state government formed a committee led by retired Justice Murugesan. He submitted the report a few months ago, but the state government did not release the state policy for education, they said.

They further said that without releasing the state's education policy, the government is implementing many programmes in education, which has been criticised by educationists and is being termed as NEP. Hence, the chief minister needs to release the state's education policy without further delay.