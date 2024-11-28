Ex-Ooty municipality commissioner caught with 'bribe' posted as Nellai assistant commissioner

TIRUNELVELI: A Jahangir Basha, the former Ooty municipality commissioner who was caught red-handed by the DVAC sleuths with Rs 11.7 lakh of alleged bribe money two weeks ago, has been posted as the assistant commissioner of Tirunelveli corporation.

According to the FIR registered under Section 7 of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act, Basha collected the bribes, travelling after office hours on November 9.

A DVAC team intercepted his car at Doddabetta Junction and brought him to the municipality office.

The FIR stated that Basha confessed to receiving Rs 2 lakh from a contractor, Raviprasad, for a parking tender, Rs 2.5 lakh from one Sahul Hameed for approving the conversion of a textile shop into a hotel, Rs 2.49 lakh from owners of commercial establishments, and Rs 4.7 lakh for illegally reducing tax on a shop.

After the FIR, the municipal administration department placed Basha on a waiting list. On November 25, the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply D Karthikeyan issued the order for Basha’s new posting, raising concern among activists.

Director of Municipal Administration S Sivarasu told TNIE he was waiting for the DVAC report to decide on further action.