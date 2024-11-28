Four arrested for assaulting boy who bought liquor for friend in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons were arrested near Kaveripattinam for assaulting a class eight student who allegedly bought liquor for a class 10 student, who was his friend, following his request. The suspects are the class 10 boy’s relatives.

According to police, Sekar (name changed) is studying in class eight at a government school near Kaveripattinam. On November 16, Sekar’s friend a class 10 boy Raja (name changed) asked him to buy liquor from a TASMAC shop and gave money.

When Sekar went to the shop, the salesman refused to sell him liquor. He then sought the help of an elderly person to buy liquor and gave it to Raja.

One of the suspect’s friends saw Sekar with liquor and informed his friends. In the evening, the suspects met Sekar in the school premises when he was playing and assaulted him. Some people recorded the video and circulated it on social media.