Guiness record holder from Tamil Nadu strives for more recognition

KANNIYAKUMARI: Continuing his quest for more international awards, two-time Guinness World Record holder S Sree Raj sought financial support and recognition from the government.

The 35-year-old artist from Kanniyakumari has been making natural art from used coffee and match sticks.

After his father died when he was six months old, Sree Raj's mother Susheela worked in brick kilns to support her son. Dreaming of completing education and securing a job, he joined an ITI college. However, the looming financial crisis forced him to drop out.

The Manjalumoodu resident decided to pursue his love for art. Initially interested in oil, acrylic and watercolour painting, he slowly transitioned to making artwork using natural products.