Highways, TWAD begin repairs on GN Mills service road

COIMBATORE: The highways department along with TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board officials have begun repair works on the GN Mills flyover service road on Mettupalayam Road.

The road was damaged and had caved in several weeks ago and was left unattended by officials. After TNIE’s report, officials started repair works.

Under the Pillur 3 project, TWAD Board officials carried out pipeline installation works on the service road of GN Mills flyover, by digging the stretch for about 300 metres in February this year.

After completion, officials left the damaged road unattended for several months, which irked motorists and local residents.

Following this, TWAD Board officials carried out patchworks and repaired the damaged stretch in June-July this year. However, due to poor quality of patchwork on the stretch, the road got damaged again.