Highways, TWAD begin repairs on GN Mills service road

COIMBATORE: The highways department along with TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board officials have begun repair works on the GN Mills flyover service road on Mettupalayam Road.
The road was damaged and had caved in several weeks ago and was left unattended by officials. After TNIE’s report, officials started repair works.
Under the Pillur 3 project, TWAD Board officials carried out pipeline installation works on the service road of GN Mills flyover, by digging the stretch for about 300 metres in February this year.
After completion, officials left the damaged road unattended for several months, which irked motorists and local residents.
Following this, TWAD Board officials carried out patchworks and repaired the damaged stretch in June-July this year. However, due to poor quality of patchwork on the stretch, the road got damaged again.
The stretch where the repair works were carried out started to cave in, forming craters.
When inquired, both TWAD Board and Highways Department officials accused each other for the damages on the road.
TNIE had carried a report on the issue, on November 10. Based on this report, officials took note and commenced repair works on the broken stretch.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the highways department said, “Currently, we have put a layer of wet mix macadam (WMM) on the broken stretch. Once it settles, we shall pave a new road over it. The works will be complete in a few weeks.”