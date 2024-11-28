Locals oppose plan to build bridge in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi, say it will cause floods

THOOTHUKUDI: Opposing the construction of a bridge on the Rameswaram road, alleging that it will pave the way for excess water to drain from other areas into their areas and stagnate, residents of Arockiyapuram and Therku Chottaianthoppu blocked the road.

Sources said the state highways department chalked a proposal to construct a bridge and dug up the place and were attempting to pour concrete for the construction on Wednesday.

Claiming that the bridge is unnecessary, the residents resorted to a protest amid rain and blocked the road demanding to stop the work. Arockiyaraj, the village head of Arockiyapuram, said that there was no bridge or culvert at Therku Chottaianthoppu.

A bridge without a stream would trouble road users and cause excess water to run off and submerge the thickly populated areas of Chottaianthoppu, Arockiyapuram, Ayyarvilai, and Alangarathattu during monsoon, he said.

The villagers said there is a bridge on the same road at Vadakku Chottaiyanthoppu and a stream flowing underneath. Building a bridge over the stream would not affect the public, they said.