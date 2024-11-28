Madras HC orders disqualification of councillor for forging caste certificate in SC-reserved panchayat ward

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has ordered the disqualification of a civic body councillor after finding that she had fabricated caste certificate in order to contest in a ward of a panchayat union reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The order to disqualify Mallika Meeran who was elected as a councillor from the second ward of Puzhal Panchayat Union in Tiruvallur district was passed by a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and C Kumarappan on Wednesday while disposing a petition filed by A Rashiya of Redhills.

The petitioner alleged Mallika belonged to an MBC community but had forged the caste certificate to show that she belonged to the SC and got elected. Despite submitting representations to the authorities concerned, no action was taken, Rashiya said.

Advocate M Velmurugan appeared for the petitioner.

Tiruvallur district collector, in his affidavit, stated inquiries held by the BDO of Puzhal Panchayat Union had found the caste certificate she had produced is fake. He also said proceedings were initiated to disqualify her from the post.