Nellai corporation officials seal unauthorised buildings

TIRUNELVELI: Based on a 2023 survey which revealed that nearly 100 houses and commercial establishments under the Tirunelveli corporation had been built without necessary permits, officials sealed several establishments, including a textile shop, on Wednesday.

"Notices were issued to 68 such unauthorised buildings following a local planning authority's review, but no further action was taken by the corporation. Activist Ferdin Rayan had earlier approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging that 14 private hospitals in Tirunelveli were operating without adequate infrastructure," said sources.

Acting on his complaint, the court had previously ordered the sealing of one such hospital. Following constant demands by the activists, the corporation decided to seal unauthorised buildings, particularly those that had been served multiple notices. Among the establishments sealed on Wednesday were a rice mill and a scrap shop in Pettai, and a textile shop in Town area,” sources added.

When officials arrived to seal the textile shop, the owner, accompanied by a lawyer, argued with them, delaying the process. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to prevent further disruption, sources added. Officials said the drive against unauthorised buildings would continue.