Paddy in low-lying areas of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, Tiruvarur inundated

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Even as there was a let-up in heavy rains in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Wednesday, samba and thaladi paddy cultivated on a few hundred hectares, particularly in low-lying areas, of the districts were inundated with rainwater.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, who inspected the inundation in Tiruvarur, said there would be crop damage if the rains continued for another two days.

According to official sources, paddy cultivation in low-lying areas of Ammapettai, including Puthur, and in Orathanadu of Thanjavur district were inundated.

Till Wednesday morning, paddy cultivated in around 130 hectares of the district was inundated, they added.

Though there was a let-up in the rains in many parts of the district from Wednesday afternoon, the incessant downpour in Tiruvarur the same day left paddy cultivated in several low-lying areas of the district, particularly Tiruthuraipoondi, inundated with rainwater. Breaches in canals in some places were also reported.