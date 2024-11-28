Panel flags safety lapses in new Rs 531 crore Pamban bridge, compares it to ‘century-old marvel’

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), who carried out safety inspection on the new railway sea bridge at Pamban on November 13-14, has said that the century-old Pamban Bridge is a technical marvel but the newly-constructed one is built with glaring lapses in planning and execution.

AM Chowdhary, CRS, Southern Circle, however, has authorised operation of trains with speed restrictions on the new bridge.

Considering the safety of the century-old railway sea bridge in Pamban, the railways had started the construction of the new bridge next to the old one in 2019 at a cost of Rs 531 crore.

The CRS has pointed out various lapses in planning and execution, including the center lift grider not being in conformity with the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) design.

CRS in its report said, “It is unfortunate that the railway board has been flouting its own guidelines by disassociating the RDSO from the project.”

CRS also pointed out that adequate measures have not been taken to address corrosion, since the area is known to have the second worst corrosive environment in the world.

“Effects of corrosion are very severe even before the commissioning of the bridge. Railways must get some new methods to protect the bridge as the existing method is inadequate,” the CRS said.

Authorising train operations on the line, AM Chowdhary said, “Passenger and goods trains can be operated at a maximum speed of 75 kmph from Mandabam to Pamban stations.

A speed restriction of 50 kmph shall be imposed over the lift grider, and based on performance and response, speed restriction can be relaxed. All BG diesel locomotives presently sanctioned in the line are permitted to run on the bridge.”