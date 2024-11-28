Seven schools from Kovai selected for Electronic Trained Kits programme

Officials added, “Already the school education department and IIT-M have signed to motivate students to take up a career in semiconductor technologies through lectures and hands-on experience. As a part of this, the programme will be conducted.”

A Physics teacher from a government school told TNIE that this programme aims at encouraging students in the field of electronics.

"Fundamental electronic equipment such as breadboard, Arduino board, sensors assembly board, etc will be taught to the students. Besides, the usage of electronic instruments, gadgets, etc will be explained to students.”

He added, “As the field of electronics is growing day by day, when we teach about this, it will kindle interest among students to pursue electronics-related courses. This training will be beneficial for government school students to know the fundamentals of electronics.”

Education Development Committee coordinator K Leninbarathi who welcomed this move, told TNIE that STEM education is imparted to the students and, now giving training about electronics to students is a good initiative. Such training will help develop science among the student community.